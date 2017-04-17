Medical examiner identifies 2 men killed in separate motorcycle crashes over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, April 17th identified two victims who were killed in motorcycle crashes over the Easter weekend, and said these are the first two motorcycle deaths this year.

According to the medical examiner, 64-year-old Bernard Beyer died on Saturday, April 15th after a crash which occurred near 35th and Capitol Drive around 10:00 p.m. The medical examiner’s report indicates it was initially reported that Beyer’s motorcycle was struck by a vehicle as he was exiting the freeway and merging into traffic. It was later learned that his motorcycle was not struck by another vehicle. Instead, Beyer swerved and hit the curb, and this was a single motorcycle crash. Multiple 911 callers also indicated Beyer struck the curb and fell.

PHOTO GALLERY

The medical examiner said 33-year-old Jonathan Keller died on Saturday morning, April 15th after a crash that happened near Appleton and Silver Spring around 10:00 a.m. The medical examiner’s report indicates Keller was driving his motorcycle southbound on Appleton at a high rate of speed when he was struck by a vehicle — an SUV making a left turn from Silver Spring — and killed. The report indicates several witnesses said Keller was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic. The witnesses reported the SUV came to a stop and was then proceeding into the intersection when the SUV collided with the motorcycle.