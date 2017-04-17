Natalie Reszczynski, accused of child neglect, due in court for plea/sentencing

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman charged with two misdemeanor counts of child neglect is due in court on Monday afternoon, April 17th. The accused is Natalie Reszczynski — and court records indicate the appearance is for a plea/sentencing.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Reszczynski’s behalf back in February.

Good Samaritans called 911 when they spotted Reszczynski experiencing symptoms of a heroin overdose on Tuesday, January 17th. The pregnant mother was in a car at the Speedway gas station near Loomis and Howard — about to drive away with two children inside her vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, they noticed Natalie Reszczynski’s eyelids were droopy. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated with Narcan. She admitted to snorting $10 worth of heroin.

Reszczynski told police she felt like she was going to “black out” and that she’s never overdosed on heroin before. What she snorted this time was the “same amount of heroin she usually does,” but she did notice the heroin she received was darker brown than it normally was.

The two children have since been turned over to their father.

