Sheboygan police investigate death of 3-month-old baby

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby that happened Friday, April 15th at a home near 10th and Pershing.

Police said around 4:00 a.m, they were called out to the home for a report of a child not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

