LIVE: 2 left lanes closed, westbound I-94 at Elm Grove Road, because of a traffic incident

Tips: Increase your financial confidence, overcome those hurdles

Posted 10:24 am, April 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- April is Financial Literacy Month. That's why the Real Milwaukee team called in Rhonda Noordyk, founder and CEO of the Women's Financial Wellness Center. She joined the team on Monday, April 17th to talk about the common hurdles women face when it comes to increasing their financial confidence -- and how to overcome them.