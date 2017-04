WAUKESHA COUNTY — Two left lanes are closed on westbound I-94 at Elm Grove Road because of a traffic incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as delays build. As of 11:55 a.m., the backup extended to 84th St. near the Pettit National Ice Center.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com interactive Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.