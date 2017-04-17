US Customs and Border Protection releases photo of mock IED found in airline passenger’s luggage

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted out on Monday, April 17th a picture of the mock improvised explosive device (IED) they say was found in an airline passenger’s luggage last week. Officials have charged that passenger, 58-year-old Joseph Galaska of Cudahy, with mischief in Canada.

#Catchoftheday! Great work by Toronto #Preclearance! #CBP officers discovered this mock IED last week in a passenger's luggage. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/stROkj48ku — CBP (@CustomsBorder) April 17, 2017

CBP stopped processing while the IED was tested, & conducted a joint inspection of the aircraft, rescreening all travelers & baggage. (2/2) — CBP (@CustomsBorder) April 17, 2017

The flight Galaska was on from Ontario to O’Hare was delayed for several hours last Thursday because of the mock IED.

Video showed the scene at a busy airport in Toronto Thursday. Passengers on board a flight were headed for Chicago. They were on United Airlines Flight 547 — and had to sit on the tarmac for several hours.

Cell phone video captured on board that flight shows the scene as U.S. and Canadian officials investigated a mock improvised explosive device. They say Customs and Board Patrol officials discovered it in Galaska’s suitcase.

Galaska was arrested. On Friday, April 7th, he appeared in Canadian court — his bail was set at roughly $3,700 dollars.

The police working on the investigation say this incident is not terrorist related.