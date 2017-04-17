× UW graduate student killed when vehicle left roadway, drove onto sidewalk

A 24-year-old University of Wisconsin graduate student scheduled to receive her master’s degree next month has been identified as the pedestrian killed when a car left the road and drove onto a Madison sidewalk Saturday night.

The Dane County Coroner’s office said Monday that Wenxin “Wendy” Huai died from her injuries in the crash.

UW-Madison Dean of Students Lori Berquam says that Huai is from Beijing and had been on the Madison campus since 2015 studying economics. She also worked as a research assistant in the Traffic and Operations Safety Laboratory.

Berquam says Huai was slated to receive her master’s degree in economics next month.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the driver is a 32-year-old Madison man who remains hospitalized following the crash.