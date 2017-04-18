10-month-old, 8-pound terrier mix named Callie recovering after she was THROWN from a window!

CHICAGO – Chicago residents have come together to help a dog who was found severely injured in Chicago after she was thrown from a window!

According to WGN, Fetching Tails Foundation, a rescue shelter in Illinois, initially posted about the dog, Callie, on Monday, April 10th — saying the 10-month-old puppy had been “thrown from a third-story window” during a domestic dispute.

Callie suffered several injuries, the rescue center said, including a fractured neck, ribs and pelvic area.

Several subsequent posts to social media have offered updates on Callie’s progress as well as the outpouring of support she has received:

According to the rescue, Don Levin of the Chicago Wolves ended up covering $6,000 worth of Callie’s vet bill and the Veterinary Specialty Center covered the rest.

Fetching Tails said the person responsible for what happened to Callie is facing misdemeanor charges and police are investigating.

Those at the center encourage anyone who witnesses any form of animal abuse to contact authorities: