× 15-year-old banned from Waupun High School after threat found on Snapchat

WAUPUN — A 15-year-old is not allowed on school grounds at Waupun High School amid an investigation into a threat found on social media.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18th, Waupun police reported the threat had been found on Snapchat. It was soon learned the 15-year-old was responsible for the threat.

An investigation ensued, and it was learned a threat did take place, but the means to carry out the threat were not substantiated.

The Waupun School District has restricted the 15-year-old from attending school and that individual is not allowed on school grounds until further notice.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are assuring the public that they are safe and it is safe to send students to school. The sheriff’s office and the Waupun Police Department will continue to ensure the safety of our schools as the investigation into this incident continues.