62-year-old man struck, killed near 35th and Mitchell; police believe they've found striking vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A 62-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street near 35th and Mitchell Tuesday afternoon, April 18th.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

The striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash, but police said a vehicle believed to have been involved has been recovered — and MPD is working to confirm that it is the striking vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.