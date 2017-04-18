MILWAUKEE -- Whether they're in movies or real life -- teachers leave a lasting impact on our lives. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with some of the most memorable teacher moments from movies -- and a special story of his own.
A case of mistaken identity: The MIX UP Gino had with one of his former teachers
-
The Oscars are coming up: The movies and performances that just missed the mark
-
An animated classic is getting new life; but what does Gino think of live action remakes?
-
Gino kicks off a week of Oscar previews, don’t miss his pick for best supporting actress
-
Oscar nominations are in! Hollywood insider talks surprises and snubs
-
3 movies you should see in 2017
-
-
“I’ll tell you one funny story:” Find out what happened to Jamie Foxx on the set of his new movie
-
The Oscars are coming up: Who has the best actress award in the bag? Gino dishes
-
How did this happen? Gino breaks down the Oscars ‘La La Land’ flub
-
Oscar coverage: The time has come for Gino to REVEAL his pick for best picture
-
They’re tiny, blue and back on the big screen! Gino tells us about the new Smurfs movie
-
-
Oscars are fast approaching: What are the chances we might see an upset in the “best actor” category?
-
Can you spot the star using their yearbook photo?
-
Hard to image your favorite stars doing anything else? Other career paths celebrities considered