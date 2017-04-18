“An issue people need to be aware of:” Thieves target luxury cars for spare keys hidden in glove box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thieves in Milwaukee may be targeting Audi vehicles, a luxury automobile brand, but not in the way you might think. It's what could be in the glove compartment criminals are after.

The excitement over buying a new car ends pretty quick when somebody busts out your window not once, or twice, but three times in ten days.

"The weekend before Easter... It happened again Easter weekend," said Jake Widmer.

Widmer's Audi is being repaired at Tom Almaghrabi's shop.

"So far this week we've had about six of them," said Tom Almaghrabi, Safe Auto Glass.

Almaghrabi says thieves are after a spare key that some Audi models have.

"Because stealing the car isn't going to do them any good because they are going to get caught," said Almaghrabi.

Almaghrabi repaired 12 Audis last week, all with busted-out passenger side windows.

Almaghrabi says he's running a business but he doesn't like hearing when the owner of an Audi, who had it less than 48 hours before, was broken into. He's warning owners to take out any spare key.

"It's just an issue people need to be aware of," said Almaghrabi.

Widmer says he took out his spare key the first day. After three break-ins, the eastsider is going to make a sign.

"Basically like white for sale signs, flipping them around and writing, 'no key in car,'" said Widmer.