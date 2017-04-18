Barack Obama snaps photo of Michelle Obama on yacht

WASHINGTON — The Obamas are having the time of their post-White House lives.

Former President Barack Obama snapped a photo of former first lady Michelle Obama as she posed on the top deck of a yacht where the couple and celebrity friends spent Friday morning off the island of Mo’orea, in the South Pacific.

The Obamas were vacationing with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey and spent two hours aboard music mogul David Geffen’s luxury yacht, the Rising Sun, before leaving Tahiti. They had been staying in French Polynesia for nearly a month.

So far, Obama’s post-presidency life has been more glamorous than you can imagine.

In the past few months, his trips have included visiting California for some golf, a private island in the Caribbean — where he kite-surfed with billionaire Richard Branson — New York to take in a Broadway play, and then to dine with U2’s Bono.