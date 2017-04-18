Caught on camera: Armed suspect jumps over counter in attempted robbery at Days Inn

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery at the Days Inn, located near 6th Street and Reservoir Avenue. It happened around 5:20 a.m. on April 16th.

Police say the suspect walked to the front desk, pulled out a handgun, and jumped on the counter. He then demanded money from the employee at the cash register. The employee said there was no money, at which time the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his mid-30’s, and 6’3”-6’4” tall. He was last seen wearing a knit cap, a black hooded jacket, sunglasses, and tan khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.