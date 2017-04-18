× Cubs rally past Brewers to snap 4-game skid

CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero each hit a two-run homer, Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay added run-scoring hits in a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs rallied from five down in a 9-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Brewers slugger Eric Thames had two doubles and three hits but ended his franchise record-tying homer streak at five games.

Wade Davis got his third save and the bullpen retired 15 of its final 16 batters as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid.

The Brewers staked Jimmy Nelson to a 5-0 lead in the third, but the right-hander couldn’t make it hold, allowing seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Jared Hughes (1-1) took the loss.

Brett Anderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. Justin Grimm (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win.