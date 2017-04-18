× Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized with mild case of pneumonia

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hosptialized again.

According to his spokesman, Jim McGrath, the former president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where he was admitted Friday, April 15th due to “a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

It was determined he has a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved.

President Bush “is in very good spirits,” McGrath said, and is being held at the hospital for further observation as he regains his strength.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, was treated for pneumonia at Houston Methodist Hospital earlier this year.