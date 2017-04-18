Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant apartment building near 57th and Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An investigation is underway after a fire at an unoccupied apartment building near 57th and Hampton Tuesday evening, April 18th. Witnesses in the area said they saw flames coming from the roof around 7:30 p.m. -- and one firefighter was hurt.

Officials said the fire started in the second story of the apartment building. The building is vacant due to another fire that broke out a while back that forced residents to move out.

One firefighter was injured -- but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage remains under investigation.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene, working to gather additional details.