Medical examiner: 2 more recent deaths related to carfentanil, known as elephant tranquilizer

MILWAUKEE — Carfentanil has been identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner in two more recent deaths in the City of Milwaukee.

Officials say carfentanil, known as an elephant tranquilizer, a synthetic opioid, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Sara Schreiber with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said carfentanil is often mixed with a heroin product to increase the potency and any concoction can come with a dangerous cost.

“When you buy things off the street, there is an inherent risk that you don’t know what you are using,” Schreiber said.

In 2016, there were 97 fentanyl-related deaths in Milwaukee County. This year, we’re already at 26 deaths as of April 17th.