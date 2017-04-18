× Milwaukee man has claimed top prize in SuperCash! drawing from Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Lottery indicates Ricardo Guzman of Milwaukee matched all six numbers in the Friday, April 14th SuperCash! drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

Guzman purchased his winning ticket at A & I Services near 51st and Howard Ave. in Milwaukee.

Friday’s winning SuperCash! numbers were: 4, 7, 8, 20, 31 and 33.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.