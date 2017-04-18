Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with vehicle on Milwaukee’s north side
MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist sustained serious injured Tuesday morning, April 18th following a crash on Milwaukee’s north side.
It happened near 86th and Good Hope Road around 6:40 a.m.
Police say the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle at that location. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.