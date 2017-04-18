× Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with vehicle on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist sustained serious injured Tuesday morning, April 18th following a crash on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened near 86th and Good Hope Road around 6:40 a.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle at that location. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.