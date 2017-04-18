× New Bucks arena to host first and second round games of NCAA men’s tourney in 2022

MILWAUKEE — The NCAA announced Tuesday, April 18th that the new Milwaukee Buck’s arena will host first and second round games of the NCAA men’s tournament in 2022.

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Milwaukee Bucks officials said the new arena’s structure is nearly 50 percent finished. Team officials said close to 500 workers are now on site, and up to 800 will be on the job later this year as construction continues.

Taxpayers are paying half the arena’s $500 million cost, which required a contentious fight in Madison in summer 2015 before the state Legislature finally approved the funding mix.