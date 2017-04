× 2 armed suspects rob George Webb restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning, April 18th at the George Webb restaurant near 21st and Mitchell.

According to police, two armed suspects entered the restaurant around 3:15 a.m. and took money.

No one was hurt.

