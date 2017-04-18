× Police: Gunfire leaves 3 injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred late Monday night, April 17th and early Tuesday morning, April 18th.

The first shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. near 29th and Wells.

According to police, the investigation revealed that several known individuals became involved in a physical altercation. During the fight, an unknown subject retrieved a gun and fired multiple gunshots.

A 44-year-old man was struck by the gunfire. MFD arrived on the scene and provided medical treatment for the victim. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-fatal gunshot injury.

Around 10:50 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to a second shooting in the area of 30th and Roosevelt. The victim, a 27-year-old man, states that he was walking in the area when an unknown car approached him.

Police say the occupants exited the vehicle and while displaying a gun, announced a robbery. The victim complied with the suspects; after retrieving the victim’s property, one of the suspects shot the victim.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department for a non-life threatening injury. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his gunshot injury.

Milwaukee police responded to a third shooting incident shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 18th. Police say a woman was shot near 38th and Mitchell.

The victim is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate, and are seeking suspects in all three incidents.