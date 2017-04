× Police: Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle near North and Humboldt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near North and Humboldt.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18th.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries, and an investigation is underway to determine how this happened.

