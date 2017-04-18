Portillo’s in Greenfield, the second Wisconsin location, now OPEN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Carl spent the morning at the new Portillo's location in Greenfield. This is the second location to open in the Wisconsin. It's located near 84th and Layton. The first opened up in Brookfield in July of 2016. Portillo's is known for their Chicago-style hots dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Portillo’s Greenfield will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Guests can also make catering orders by calling 866.YUM.BEEF.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information on the company, please visit www.portillos.com.