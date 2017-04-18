Portillo’s in Greenfield, the second Wisconsin location, OPENS Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- A Chicago institution continues to make its way north. The Greenfield Portillo’s, located on W. Sura Lane, will be the iconic hot dog chain’s second location in Wisconsin.

The restaurant will offer Portillo’s classic menu items — including Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake. Customers to the new Greenfield location can also enjoy the Badger Brat, a Usinger’s Fresh Bratwurst made with stone-ground German mustard and sauerkraut, available only in Wisconsin.

Portillo’s Greenfield will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Guests can also make catering orders by calling 866.YUM.BEEF.

For more information on the company, please visit www.portillos.com.