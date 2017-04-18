× “Tax Day Triple Play:” Brewers are offering tickets for just $4.18 on Tax Day

MILWAUKEE — For today only, the Milwaukee Brewers are offering tickets for just $4.18 for the April 24 -26 contests against the Cincinnati Reds. It all part of the “Tax Day Triple Play” offer.

Fans can enjoy this incredible savings during the flash sale courtesy of RitzHolman CPAs.

Beginning today at 9:00 a.m., tickets in the Loge Outfield, Loge Bleachers and Terrace Box sections for the April 24-26 contests against the Reds will be available for $4.18.

This offer is available exclusively online at brewers.com/taxday. Fans can retrieve the discount by simply entering the password TAXDAY.

There is a limit of eight (8) tickets per game and inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans can also save on delivery fees by going paperless. Simply choose the MLB.com Ballpark App delivery and enjoy the convenience of accessing tickets directly from a phone.

This offer expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 18th.