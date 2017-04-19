Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Television host Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Bill O’Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.
“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.
