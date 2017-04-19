“Could have been much worse:” MFD lieutenant of 27 years recovering after falling 10 feet battling fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee firefighter is recovering after being injured after falling from a second story while battling a fire that took place at an unoccupied apartment building near 57th and Hampton Tuesday evening, April 18th.

FOX6 News spoke with Lieutenant Tom McMenamin, now recovering from the fall. He says he fell ten feet from the second floor to the first floor while working to put out the fire -- suffering a hand and elbow injury.

"I'm alright; unfortunate situation," said McMenamin.

McMenamin was at the scene the day after the fire, praising the hard work of the fire department.

"I want the people of the City of Milwaukee we're out here every day to protect you -- whether a building is vacant or occupied, we're here for you guys,"

The lieutenant has been with the Milwaukee Fire Department for 27 years.

"All in all it could have been much worse," said McMenamin.

McMenamin will now have to have surgery and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after that.

"I want to get back to work," McMenamin said.

Officials said the fire started in the second story of the apartment building. The building is vacant due to another fire that broke out a while back that forced residents to move out.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage remains under investigation.