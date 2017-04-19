Dairy dispute: Wisconsin farmers optimistic but still nervous after Pres. Trump takes their side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- Wisconsin dairy farmers say they're thankful -- but not any less nervous -- after President Donald Trump took their side in a trade dispute with Canada. As of Wednesday, April 19th, dozens of farmers were less than two weeks away from dumping their milk and losing their livelihoods.

President Trump said during a stop in Kenosha Tuesday his plan is to "call Canada" and "get a solution" to a policy change that's cutting off Wisconsin milk from the Canadian market.

Wisconsin dairy farmers don't expect it to be so easy. They're looking elsewhere for help.

On the Roskopf family's farm in Dodge County, time is running out.

"I'm getting more nervous because the plants are all full and they say they have nowhere for the milk to go," said Monica Roskopf.

Monica and Dave Roskopf said they've never been through anything like this. Their processor, Grassland Dairy, says Canada will stop buying Grassland's products. In turn, Grassland will stop taking milk from the Roskopfs and about 75 other farms, mostly in Wisconsin, on May 1st.

"Now that it's only 10 days away, 11 days away, I guess it's starting to hit home harder," said Dave Roskopf.

President Trump took the side of Wisconsin farmers Tuesday in Kenosha, offering a simple plan.

"What's happened to you is very, very unfair," said President Trump. "We'll get together and call Canada and say, what happened?"

They heard the speech in Canada. Officials with the Dairy Processors Association of Canada told FOX6 News that President Trump's call with the Canadian government will "broaden his perspective on this issue" -- and: "We are confident the Canadian government will stand by its dairy industry."

"I think it's great he got involved. It's going to take awhile. It's not going to take 10 days to resolve itself. That's the bad issue of it," said Dave Roskopf.

The Roskopfs are asking for more immediate help. They hope another Wisconsin plant takes their milk or they'll have to dump it.

"Cows ain't machines. They can't be shut off. They have to keep being milked, and it will be sad seeing the milk going right down the drain," said Dave Roskopf.

One processor, Mullins Cheese south of Wausau, has agreed to take on a handful of extra farms. Governor Scott Walker's administration is urging others to do the same, even taking on a single additional farm.