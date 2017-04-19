Does size matter? The truth about the size of your plates, glasses and utensils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever considered how the size of your plate, utensils and glassware impact how much you eat and drink? Truth be told, size matters! Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to show you how changing the way you serve your food can change how much you eat.

Portion Distortion #1: Dinner plate size impacts how much you eat

• Dish sizes have doubles in the past 50 years

• Smaller plates = eating less

• Tip: Ditch larger dinner plates in favor of an 8-inch plate.

Portion Distortion #2: Color contrast matters

• The contrast between the color of the food and the color of the plate influence eating behavior.

• Tip: Choose plates with color to add contract to colorless foods.

Portion Distortion #3: Drinking Glass Illusion

• Children and adults drinks 30% more out of a short, wide glass than a tall, narrow glass.

• Tip: Select slender glasses, if you want to be slender and avoid over consumption of calorie rich beverage. Re-engineer to make the illusion help you increase your water intake-- drink consistently out of a small, wider glass.

Portion Distortion #4: Big Bowls = More Food Consumed

• Children that were served in the larger bowl requested 87% more cereal than children who were served in the smaller bowl.

• College student who served themselves from gallon bowls took 53% more Chex Mix than those who served themselves from half- gallon size bowl

• Tips: We can eat 20% more or less and not even notice it. Be wary of large bowls and large serving utensils.

Portion Distortion #5: Larger Packages = Larger Portions

• People eat on average 20-30% more from larger packages

• We consume more from big packages, whatever the product.

• Tip: Repackage jumbo boxes and packages into the smaller, appropriate servings.