Dollar Tree store robbed, now Milwaukee police need your help to identify suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree located near 13th and Mitchell. It happened around 9:00 p.m. on April 16th.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint from an employee. The suspect took the money and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 25-30 years-old, 5’11”-6’ tall, and between 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a white t-shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and tan athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.