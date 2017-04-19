Man threatens police with machete on Easter Sunday

Port Huron, MI — A family dispute led to a dangerous situation for police in Port Huron Easter Sunday morning when a man waved a machete at officers.

Neighbors are praising those officers for how they handled the altercation.

One neighbor says after he watched dash cam video and saw how close that machete came to officers, they should be commended for their restraint – especially because the man with the knife, according to family inside the home, suffered badly from mental health issues.

Dave Adams says the man waving the machete at Port Huron police is lucky to be alive.

Port Huron police were called to a home in 1300 block of White Street Easter Sunday morning because of domestic disturbing.

When they arrived a man walked outside with a machete.

The man approached police several times with the machete in the air and at one point appears to come about one foot from officers, then backs away, then does it again – this time charging at officers faster.

One of the officers fired a rubber shotgun shell into the man’s chest. He eventually lies on the ground and is taken into custody.

7 Action Cews spoke to a family member inside the home who declined to speak on camera, but did confirm a fight broke out inside the home and say the man has a long history of mental health issues and run ins with the police.

After learning what police were faced with, Adams says those officers deserve much praise.

The man in the video is now sitting inside a St. Clair County jail. A source tells 7 Action News he will undergo a mental health examination.

There’s no word yet on any possible charges.