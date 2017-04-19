× Medical examiner: 29-year-old man dies at the hospital after falling from roof of home

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who fell from the roof of a home he had been rehabilitating.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19th near 22nd and Greenfield.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office said the man fell approximately 20 feet, landing on concrete. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:15 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

