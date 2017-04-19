Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates the breadth of art treasures in the Greater Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE -- Carl spent the morning checking out all the family fun you can enjoy at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

About the Milwaukee Art Museum (website)

The Milwaukee Art Museum collects and preserves art, presenting it to the community as a vital source of inspiration and education.

30,000 works of art. 400,000+ visitors a year. 125 years of collecting art. From its roots in Milwaukee’s first art gallery in 1888, the Museum has grown today to be an icon for Milwaukee and a resource for the entire state.

The 341,000-square-foot Museum includes the War Memorial Center (1957) designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, the Kahler Building (1975) by David Kahler, and the Quadracci Pavilion (2001) created by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

Central to the Museum’s mission is its role as a premier educational resource, with educational programs that are among the largest in the nation, involving classes, tours, and a full calendar of events for all ages.