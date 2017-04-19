MKE Black Restaurant Week: Get a taste for what’s on the menu

MILWAUKEE -- Bridget Robinson from BlankSpace and Yollande Deacon with Irie Zulu restaurant join FOX6 WakeUp with details on MKE Black Restaurant Week.

About MKE Black Restaurant Week (website)

MKE Black Restaurant week is coordinated by BlankSpaceMKE, an urban art cooperative whose mission is to focused on spreading the message – and serving as a conduit - for cooperative economics.

BlankSpaceMKE believes that consumer support of black-owned businesses not only reinforces a sense of community, but also creates new opportunities for future entrepreneurs. MKE Black Restaurant Week reinforces that message and builds on the momentum of existing related programs including Recycle the Black Dollar and All Black Everything. We believe in creating a platform to marry the concept of ART & ACTIVISM.