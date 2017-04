MILWAUKEE — Officials are investigating after multiple interstate signs in Milwaukee County were the target of vandalism.

The damaged signs are near Holt Avenue and Miller Park Way.

The Milwaukee County Highway Maintenance Division shared the tweets below Wednesday morning.

If anyone has any information please contact us at 414-257-6566 or the MKE Sheriff at 414-226-7000 #graffiti #milwaukeecounty #help pic.twitter.com/AgPcRPJ7k0 — MilwaukeeCountyHwy (@MKECountyHwy) April 19, 2017

If you see anyone scaling our interstate signs at night please contact the MKE Sheriff at 414-226-7000. #graffiti #milwaukeecounty pic.twitter.com/qS7HJd7Jfm — MilwaukeeCountyHwy (@MKECountyHwy) April 19, 2017

If you see anyone scaling interstate signs at night, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-226-7000.