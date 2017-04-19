× New tool revealed to alert residents when air pollution is at an unsafe level

MILWAUKEE — Officials from multiple agencies unveiled on Wednesday, April 19th a new tool to alert residents when air pollution is at an unsafe level.

A news conference was held on Wednesday morning and included members from the American Lung Association, Milwaukee Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

You can monitor the status of air quality any Milwaukee County fire station. Each station throughout Milwaukee County will display a flag designating the air quality for the day as determined by the Wisconsin DNR. Those flags will either be in a window or on a flag pole.

If a green flag is flying, that means the air quality is good and you can enjoy your time outdoors.

If a yellow flag is flying, the air quality is moderate and may impact those individuals whose lungs may be susceptible. Those with lung disease on yellow days should consider limited prolonged exposure outdoors.

On orange flag days, it’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children, physically active adults and those with respiratory disease should limit prolonged exposure outdoors.

When red flag is displayed, it’s unhealthy. Children, active adults and those with respiratory disease should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else on red days should also limit their outdoor exposure.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.