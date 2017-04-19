× Outdoor sirens will not sound Thursday evening in Milwaukee Co. during scheduled tornado drill

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 19th confirmed for FOX6 News the outdoor tornado warning sirens will not sound in Milwaukee County during a scheduled statewide tornado drill on Thursday evening due to the Milwaukee Bucks/Toronto Raptors playoff game.

It’s important to note: This is ONLY happening in Milwaukee County.

Officials said there’s concern the sirens sounding at 6:45 p.m. could cause confusion among the crowd of people expected to congregate in downtown Milwaukee for the Bucks game.

There are two scheduled tornado drills set for Thursday — one at 1:45 p.m. and the other at 6:45 p.m.

In all other counties in Wisconsin, the outdoor sirens will sound at these times on Thursday.