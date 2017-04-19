Police: Man shot, wounded near 8th and Keefe, scene of double shooting on Easter Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News one person was shot near 8th and Keefe on Wednesday, April 19th — the same location where a double shooting happened on Easter Sunday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in his lower leg. It’s unclear whether he was the intended target. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one is in custody.

The double shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed for FOX6 News one victim was taken to Children’s Hospital. Friends of that victim told FOX6 News the victim is a teenager.

The other victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

A neighbor told FOX6 News his home was shot at just hours before this double shooting.

“Evidently drove through the alley and slowed down enough just to shoot into the house and then took off. By the time I got downstairs, I didn’t see anything. They took pictures of it. The police took pictures of the outside wall. They took pictures of the inside. Bullets came all the way through. They just wait til the cops leave and then they come back and do it all over again,” the neighbor said.

