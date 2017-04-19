× Registration now open! 2nd Annual Cream Puff 5K to take place July 19

WEST ALLIS — Registration for the second annual Cream Puff 5K is officially open Wednesday, April 19th. Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation encourage those who love Cream Puffs, State Fair and recreational fun-runs to register now for the event taking place on Wednesday, July 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to a news release all registered participants will receive:

One free ticket to the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular

to the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular Exclusive early Original Cream Puff

Official Cream Puff 5K t-shirt

Finisher’s Ribbon

Choice of beverage including water, soda or beer

including water, soda or beer Post-race party at Wednesday Night Live, featuring The Love Monkeys

The 5K option will feature a course that includes the famous Milwaukee Mile Speedway and streets within State Fair Park. The event will be both kid- and stroller-friendly, with a 1K option for a shorter route.

Registration is only $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under until June 1. For more details, please visit creampuff5k.com.

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, established in 1995, is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. Its mission is to help secure private and public partnerships to generate resources to support Youth Program development at Wisconsin State Fair Park, as well as assist the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board with future facility planning and development. For more information, please visit WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat.