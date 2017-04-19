Semi overturns carrying 55K pounds of machine parts in West Bend

WEST BEND — West Bend Fire Department responded to an overturned semi near East Washington Street and Schoenhaar Drive Wednesday morning, April 19th.

The fire department says the truck was carrying approximately 55,000 pounds of machine parts for a local manufacturer.

The driver was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say heavy equipment and cleanup crews were on scene for over eight hours transferring the load and turning the semi upright.