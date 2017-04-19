Serena Williams shows but doesn’t tell any baby news

Serena Williams just served the Internet.

One of the world’s most famous tennis players sparked speculation Wednesday she is expecting her first child.

Williams offered up a side profile shot of herself in a yellow swimsuit with a caption that read “20 weeks” in a Snapchat posting that quickly disappeared.

But not before a screen shot was taken and sent around the Web.

The Women’s Tennis Association Tour then posted something about it, and well wishes flowed in from the likes of fellow celebs and the US Open.

CNN reached out to reps for Williams, her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and the Women’s Tennis Association for comment.

The WTA later pulled its post, and a representative told CNN the association hasn’t been informed if Williams is pregnant and could not confirm or deny if a baby is indeed on board.

If the news is true, the athlete has clearly taken some lessons in keeping secrets from her BFF Beyonce. In February, the superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram to announce the news.

Fans were surprised to learn in December that Williams was engaged to Ohanian, Reddit’s co-founder, since they had kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Williams announced their impending nuptials on Reddit, and Ohanian doubled down on his Facebook page, linking to her Reddit post and adding, “She said yes.”

The possibility of a little one immediately sent Twitter into a tizzy about Williams, given that good friend Beyonce is pregnant with twins.

With 23 Grand Slam wins, Williams holds the record for the most by a player in the Open Era.

In March, she withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open, citing a knee injury.