Summerfest announces Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Wednesday, April 19th announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life will feature the following headliners:

June 28 10:00 pm TBA June 29 8:00 pm Pokey LaFarge 9:30 pm Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot! June 30 8:00 pm Johnnyswim 10:00 pm Dispatch July 1 10:00 pm Shinedown July 2 9:30 pm Ziggy Marley July 4 10:00 pm Miike Snow July 5 10:00 pm Girl Talk July 6 10:00 pm A Day to Remember July 7 10:00 pm Atmosphere July 8 9:45 pm Chevelle July 9 8:00 pm Domenic Marte 9:30 pm Gilberto Santa Rosa

Please check Summerfest.com for updates and to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets, including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.

Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.