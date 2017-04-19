Summerfest announces Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners and performance dates

Posted 5:22 am, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:24AM, April 19, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Wednesday, April 19th announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life during Summerfest’s 50th.

The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life will feature the following headliners:

June 28 10:00 pm TBA
June 29   8:00 pm Pokey LaFarge
    9:30 pm Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
June 30   8:00 pm Johnnyswim
  10:00 pm Dispatch
July 1 10:00 pm Shinedown
July 2   9:30 pm Ziggy Marley
July 4 10:00 pm Miike Snow
July 5 10:00 pm Girl Talk
July 6 10:00 pm A Day to Remember
July 7 10:00 pm Atmosphere
July 8   9:45 pm Chevelle
July 9   8:00 pm Domenic Marte
    9:30 pm Gilberto Santa Rosa

Please check Summerfest.com for updates and to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets, including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.

Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.

Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.