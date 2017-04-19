Summerfest announces Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners and performance dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Wednesday, April 19th announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life during Summerfest’s 50th.
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life will feature the following headliners:
|June 28
|10:00 pm
|TBA
|June 29
|8:00 pm
|Pokey LaFarge
|9:30 pm
|Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
|June 30
|8:00 pm
|Johnnyswim
|10:00 pm
|Dispatch
|July 1
|10:00 pm
|Shinedown
|July 2
|9:30 pm
|Ziggy Marley
|July 4
|10:00 pm
|Miike Snow
|July 5
|10:00 pm
|Girl Talk
|July 6
|10:00 pm
|A Day to Remember
|July 7
|10:00 pm
|Atmosphere
|July 8
|9:45 pm
|Chevelle
|July 9
|8:00 pm
|Domenic Marte
|9:30 pm
|Gilberto Santa Rosa
Please check Summerfest.com for updates and to learn more about Summerfest’s 50th celebration and purchase general admission tickets, including commemorative tickets celebrating the 50th edition.
Now, for a limited time, fans can purchase a Summerfest Power Pass for $80 and a 3-Day Pass for $45.
Summerfest 2017 presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.