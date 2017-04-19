Travel east 8,000 miles without ever leaving Milwaukee, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Art Museum's "After Dark" series returns on Friday. This month's theme will transport you halfway around the globe, to India. Carl spent the morning taking that journey for us.

About MAM After Dark (website)

Travel east 8,000 miles—without ever leaving Milwaukee. Enliven your senses with the vivid colors, sights, sounds, and flavors of India. Fri, April 21, 7-11 PM Supporting Sponsor: International Autos Group



See and learn the energetic dances of Bollywood, with Milwaukee’s own Aarabhi Indian Dance Company , and dance along with DJ Ravi .

Sample the sensational cuisine from Casablanca , and then visit their East Side location for the Official After-Party and exclusive specials.

Welcome renowned Singing Bowl Guru from India, Akhilanka , who will be performing, and showcasing his inspirational paintings, throughout the night.

View and purchase the inspirational art of 414 Artist Cynthia Hayes or take your photo in front of one of her works in the Front Room Photography Photobooth.

Be a tourist in your own town and take a Wild Card Tour of Milwaukee Collects , the Museum’s feature exhibition, showcasing masterpieces from local, private collections, given by an expert from Leslie Hindman Auctioneers .

Take on a textile or coloring craft at the DIY Station with students from UW–Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts , and be adorned with Henna art.

Reserve your seat for Prix Fixe Dining in the intimate Café Calatrava Lounge. Reservations are required; limited seating is available, 6–7:30 p.m.

Get rowdy with your crew at Team Trivia, hosted by local bar game masters Quizmaster Trivia, starting at 9:30 p.m. Sign up in advance.

