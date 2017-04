WEST BEND — What a cutie. Her name is “Tickles” the fox — and it suits her just perfectly.

The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend posted an adorable video to their Facebook page of Tickles getting a post-dinner massage to help put her to sleep.

You can see Tickles in person starting Saturday, April 29th. That’s when the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary opens for the season.

