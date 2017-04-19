× West Allis police investigate shots fired incident near 77th and Washington

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday, April 19th near 77th and Washington.

It happened around 4:45 p.m.

Police said officers received information that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area towards another vehicle.

Upon the arrival of officers, all parties involved in the incident were no longer in the area. Officers did locate evidence of a weapon being fired.

At this point, there’s nothing to suggest anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.