× 13 Common Council members submit letter to Fire and Police Commission on traffic enforcement, pursuit policy

MILWAUKEE — Thirteen members of the Milwaukee Common Council have submitted a letter to the Fire and Police Commission asking that traffic enforcement activity by the Milwaukee Police Department be “re-prioritized,” and MPD’s pursuit policy be “redrawn.”

According to a news release from Alderman Bob Donovan, “the Common Council members have seen repeated reckless driving incidents firsthand and have been hearing about them for some time from fed up residents.”

“For the safety of innocent citizens, we need to do something to reduce the problem, and we are asking the Fire and Police Commission to order the reset by the chief on traffic enforcement – something the Council cannot do,” Donovan said in the news release.

In the release, Alderman Donovan noted he spoke “at length” with Chief Flynn on Wednesday, April 19th — discussing a number of issues, including “the pursuit policy, traffic enforcement, and juvenile justice issues.”

“Chief Flynn indicated that efforts to increase traffic enforcement are underway, so that is encouraging to hear. I expect our officers to enforce all of our laws at all times, and that expectation is shared by my colleagues, as well,” Donovan said in the release.

On the pursuit policy, Alderman Donovan said “Chief Flynn has staked out his position, and it is not aligned with mine nor with most of my colleagues. He said he is willing to defend his pursuit policy before the Fire and Police Commission, so hopefully he will have that opportunity very soon.”

During what he described as yesterday’s “spirited” conversation with Chief Flynn, Alderman Donovan said there were some “very enlightening comments” about the criminal justice system in Milwaukee County.

“The police arrest individuals for serious offenses, multiple times, and then nothing happens to them. I agree with the chief that our judges and our system need to be held accountable, or else the cycle will just continue. I agree with the chief that we have far too many lenient judges, far too many lenient assistant district attorneys, and we are working with a juvenile justice system that is universally recognized as broken. I’d be very interested in knowing how many cases are plea-bargained down, how many cases are dismissed, and how many criminals are regularly slapped on the wrist and then released back into the community – only to end up re-offending,” Donovan said.

CLICK HERE to read the letter to the Fire and Police Commission from these 13 Common Council members.