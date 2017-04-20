LIVE VIDEO: Patrick Fowler, man accused of fatally stabbing woman, her daughter, takes the stand in his own defense

3 new businesses: Something sweet, something smokey, and someplace to sleep

Posted 10:15 am, April 20, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- During the past month, some great new businesses have popped up and are starting to create quite a buzz around town. From southern BBQ and sweet baked goods to a special guesthouse that strives to celebrate community -- take a look at some of the latest hot spots the entire family will want to check out.