BREAKING: Tad Cummins ARRESTED, his student, Elizabeth Thomas RECOVERED, TBI says

TENNESSEE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday, April 20th Tad Cummins is UNDER ARREST, and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered in Northern California.

More details are expected to be released soon.

Cummins is accused of absconding with his student Elizabeth Thomas from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee.

Authorities released surveillance video from March 15th that shows the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, but otherwise their trail has gone cold.

The two disappeared March 13th, weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.

Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jill Cummins filed for divorce from Tad Cummins several weeks ago, citing irreconcilable differences and alleging that her husband was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

She said she found out he was leaving when she found a note at home.

Authorities have said Tad Cummins searched online about teen marriage, and that he and Elizabeth had exchanged romantic messages using the draft folder of his email.

Jill Cummins said she believes her husband left because “he was so ashamed” and didn’t want to face the consequences.

“I forgive him and I still love him, but it doesn’t mean that I could ever trust him again,” she said. “Because he betrayed my trust to the point that it’s totally broken.”